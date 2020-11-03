Oh no! Pantomime won’t be held this year

Jamaicans often

look forward to attending the national pantomime, but they will not be able to

fill the seats of the Little Theatre this year because of the coronavirus

pandemic.

A scene from Ruckshon Junction which opened in December last year.

The production usually opens on Boxing Day, December 26, at the Kingston venue. But for the first time since it began in 1941, the national pantomime will not be held.

But although there are no plans for a new production, the organisers might still do something special on the day.

According to Anya Gloudon Nelson, a Little Theatre Movement (LTM) executive, they are planning a virtual event.

“What we are doing is a virtual concert. It is titled ‘Nah Give Up’. It is drawing on the songs and scenes from pantomimes past which speak to our resilience…so songs like One Hand Caan Clap, we are stringing them together to create a seamless production,” she told Jamaica Observer in an interview.

And should things change with COVID-19 in Jamaica, and live events are again permitted, she said that they would remount the 2019-2020 production called Ruckshon Junction, which only ran for two months earlier this year.