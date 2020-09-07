OH-OH: Noami Campbell’s sued by billionaire ex

OH-OH: Noami Campbell’s sued by billionaire exMonday, September 07, 2020
|
We don’t know how things ended back in 2013 between supermodel Naomi Campbell, and her billionaire beau, Vladislav Doronin, but it looks like it didn’t end well.
Doronin has now filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Campbell.
In court documents obtained by TMZ, Doronin alleges that his supermodel ex is refusing to pay back a sum he loaned her over the years. The two dated for five years, and the exact amount she owed him wasn’t clear. He also claims she’s still holding on to some unspecified belongings of his, worth in excess of $3 million.
Doronin earned his fortune as an international real estate developer and is the owner and chairman of Aman Resorts.
While they were dating, he frequently treated Campbell to yacht trips and getaways to his private home on Cleopatra Island in Turkey.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy