OH-OH: Noami Campbell’s sued by billionaire ex

We don’t know how things ended back in 2013 between supermodel Naomi Campbell, and her billionaire beau, Vladislav Doronin, but it looks like it didn’t end well.

Doronin has now filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Campbell.

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Doronin alleges that his supermodel ex is refusing to pay back a sum he loaned her over the years. The two dated for five years, and the exact amount she owed him wasn’t clear. He also claims she’s still holding on to some unspecified belongings of his, worth in excess of $3 million.

Doronin earned his fortune as an international real estate developer and is the owner and chairman of Aman Resorts.

While they were dating, he frequently treated Campbell to yacht trips and getaways to his private home on Cleopatra Island in Turkey.