Oh snap! 10 worst break-up lines

They say breaking up is hard to do, and it is even harder when the other person gives you some horse manure of a reason or cannot explain themselves in a manner that provides closure. Ending a relationship, no matter how long or short, is never easy, and sometimes you realise that the person you were committed to was three cards short of a full deck. They were silly, selfish or self-absorbed and not worth your time.

The following are some of the worst things to say when looking for a way out. See if you have been told any of these or are guilty of verbalising such garbage.

1. “It’s not you, it’s me.” Yup, it is definitely you.

2. “I just need to do me right now.” What does that really mean and who did you think you were ‘doing’? How does one ‘do’ themself in a relationship? Asking for a friend.

3. “We’re not a good fit”. You mean like how jeans or shoes do not fit? Explain.

4. “I have to focus on my own future.” The most selfish line ever, and with that mindset, you do not need to be in a relationship.

5. “I should have listened when your family said you were no good.” Ohhh snap! If that don’t sting, you are not human!

6. “You ain’t s@@t!” It is crude …but direct and to the point. Still does not explain what infraction(s) the person committed.

7. “We would be better off as friends”. Translation: Because as friends I can go do whatever I want.

8. “Why can’t you be happy for me?” Talk about self-absorbed and narcissistic. So, you break someone’s heart and want them to be a cheerleader for your next relationship. Ok then.

9. “We should probably start seeing other people.” If and when you hear this, do not walk… run. They have already moved on.

10. “I feel we’ve grown apart as a couple”. Along this journey called life, people do end up wanting different things at different stages in life, but usually, that line is an excuse for not putting in the necessary effort.

