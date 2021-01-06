Oh wow! Miley Cyrus decorates her home with sex toys

If you’re ever looking for home decor ideas, don’t turn to Miley Cyrus. Needless to say, her taste might be a little bit too eccentric for most.

While you may have a sex toy or two hidden away somewhere from the prying eyes of visitors or relatives, Cyrus has them on display as home decor in her mansion.

This, she said in a recent interview on Sirius XM’s “Barstool Radio. is inspired by her adoration for the devices.

“I like sex toys,” the 28-year-old pop star said. “I buy them for myself, but I end up using them for interior design. Sex and interior design go actually hand in hand.”

Guess we’ll just have to take Cyrus’s word for that, unless of course you want to see for yourself BUZZ Fam.

The Wrecking Ball singer moved into a $4.95 million mansion in Hidden Hills last summer.