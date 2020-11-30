Ok, but why? Seated corpse turns heads in T&T

A Trinidad and Tobago-based

funeral home has created a lot of buzz on social media for the way in which it

displayed a corpse at a funeral.

Dennie’s Funeral Home raised eyebrows after the establishment placed a corpse atop a chair in a seated position outside the door of a church.

The seated corpse was also seen being transported to the church in an open-top van, for all to see.

While the funeral home received flak for the unorthodox treatment of the dead, the home, in an interview with a T&T news publication, said the odd display was done at the family’s request.

Managing Director, Cochese Tyler Dennie, said “Initially it was requested from the family but our tagline for our funeral home is ‘every life is unique therefore, every funeral should be unique; so we living up to that,” said Dennie in an interview with TV6.