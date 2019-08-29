Okair McLaren from the Dr Birdz always had a passion for gaming

Okair McLaren from the Dr Birdz always had a passion for gamingThursday, August 29, 2019
Competitive gamer Okair McLaren has always had a passion for eSports. Here’s what you need to know about him.
Name: Okair McLaren
Gamer Tag: Okair
Age: 17
Location: Kingston
Favourite game: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Genre specialisation: Fighting games
How long have you been playing video games?: From about age five and then at age 15 I started playing competitively.
What got you into games?: It was just a passion from I was a child. It’s what I love doing the most.
Console or PC: Console
How did you end up on the team?: I was selected to be a part of the team because I amassed the most points in both of the national qualifiers in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. I, unfortunately, won’t be heading to Mexico because my game speciality isn’t part of the programme.
— Written by Nichola Beckford
