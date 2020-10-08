Okay, grandma! 90-year-old woman goes skydiving for her birthday

Okay, grandma! 90-year-old woman goes skydiving for her birthdayThursday, October 08, 2020
|
You’re never too old to go skydiving. And 90-year-old Patricia Baker from Leyton, Lancashire, UK, just proved that.
The adventurous great-grandmother celebrated her 90th birthday by completing a skydive of 15,000 feet to raise money for charity. This was a lifelong goal for the 90-year-old, but its accomplishment was made even better as she raised £1,500 for a Children’s Home and Hospice while doing it.
Baker appeared on Good Morning Britain and told hosts that the jump was simply ‘wonderful’.
“When I was jumping out [it was] brilliant, awesome. It’s hard to describe, it was scary but wonderful at the same time and I just couldn’t believe I was doing it myself,” she said.
Baker said she wasn’t afraid of heights and has gone in a hot air balloon and paragliding before. But before she could tick skydiving off her bucket list, she had to gain clearance from her doctor, who refused at first.
But she did not give up. Baker said she took matters into her own hands and completed a rigorous medical test at Black Knights Parachute Centre in Cockerham, which included being harnessed-up and suspended from the ceiling.
After passing the test, she returned to her doctor with proof that she was able to undergo the jump. She was quickly given the all-clear to skydive.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy