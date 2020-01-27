Actress Olivia Munn was working with Kobe Bryant to help kids be “less afraid of death” before his tragic passing on Sunday.

The basketball legend was just 41 when he, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

And amid the celebrity tributes to the NBA star, actress Olivia has revealed she had teamed up with Kobe shortly before his death to work on a new project that would help the younger generation.

In a touching tribute on Instagram, Olivia wrote: “Kobe. You were such a wonderful friend. Always positive and thoughtful and supportive and reliable and so, so bright. One of the brightest souls I’ve ever seen, and I am absolutely devastated by this.

“We were supposed to get together this week to brainstorm more parts of the epic world you were creating at Granity Studios. You were creating a whole big world from scratch- everything from the continents to the oceans and rivers to the trees and even the leaves on the trees. (sic)”

Tragic

The 39-year-old star sent her love to Kobe’s widow Vanessa Bryant and their three other daughters – 17-year-old Natalia, three-year-old Bianka, and seven-month-old Capri – and said she would look for Kobe “in the sky”.

She continued: “The last time we talked, I told you my idea about what the night sky would be made of. I was inspired by friends of mine who lost their four-year-old daughter to cancer. When explaining to their younger daughter what happened, instead of saying that her sister had died, they would tell her that ‘Billie turned into a star.’ To this day, if you ask her where her sister is, she’ll say ‘Billie étoile.’

“We wanted to help kids be less afraid of death and tell stories of all the little and big stars….And now you’re one of them. Sending all of my love to Vanessa and your daughters. Rest in love my friend. I’ll look for you in the sky. (sic)”

Kobe and Gianna were believed to be travelling to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when his private helicopter crashed, killing everyone on board.