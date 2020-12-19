Olympia Lightning Bolt christened: Usain shares video with followers

Olympia

Lightning Bolt, the daughter of sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett, has

been christened.

The former athlete shared the special occasion with his followers in a one-minute video on Instagram. However, he did not say when or where the ceremony took place.

In what seems to be a small and intimate gathering of family and friends, including his partner, Kasi, and his mother, Jennifer Bolt, the life of young Olympia was dedicated to God.

Adorned in a white dress and matching headband, Olympia looked quite relaxed throughout the ceremony, flashing a few smiles at intervals.

“Olympia Lightning, I baptise you in the name of the Father, of the Son, and the Holy Spirit,” the clergyman said as he poured water on her head while she was being held by her dad.

At other points during the occasion, Olympia was held by Usain Bolt’s manager, Nugent Walker, as well as his mom, Jennifer.

In May, it was revealed that Kasi had given birth to Olympia. However, the world didn’t get to see her face until July when her parents shared her picture online.