Olympia Lightning Bolt is walking

Time really flies BUZZ Fam.

Jamaica’s favourite baby, Olympia Lightning Bolt is already walking. Her proud dad, Usain Bolt showed off his daughter’s major milestone on his Instagram account recently.

A happy Olympia wearing the cutest pink pajama with “Daddy’s No.1 Girl†written on the chest is seen walking back and forth in her play area. Her mom, Kasi Bennet edges her on, while teasing that she is “Daddy’s No. 1 Girlâ€.

Usain, who is away in Latvia shooting, shared this memorable moment with his fans and agreed with his firstborn. He captioned the post; “My number one girl #OlympiaÂ âš¡ï¸ Sorry @kasi.b Ÿ˜‰.â€

Olympia will celebrate her first birthday on May 17.