Olympia Lightning Bolt is walking

Time really flies BUZZ Fam.

Jamaicaâ€™s favourite baby, Olympia Lightning Bolt is already walking. Her proud dad, Usain Bolt showed off his daughterâ€™s major milestone on his Instagram account recently.

A happy Olympia wearing the cutest pink pajama with â€œDaddyâ€™s No.1 Girlâ€ written on the chest is seen walking back and forth in her play area. Her mom, Kasi Bennet edges her on, while teasing that she is â€œDaddyâ€™s No. 1 Girlâ€.

Usain, who is away in Latvia shooting, shared this memorable moment with his fans and agreed with his firstborn. He captioned the post; â€œMy number one girlÂ #OlympiaÂ âš¡ï¸ SorryÂ @kasi.bÂ Ÿ˜‰.â€

Olympia will celebrate her first birthday on May 17.