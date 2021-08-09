Olympian Briana Williams returns home to news of grandmother’s passing

Jamaican Olympic sprint relay gold medal winner Briana Williams’ celebrations have been cut short after returning home to receive news that her grandmother, Vive Colquhoun Simpson, had passed shortly after she departed for Tokyo, Japan.

Williams expressed her sorrow at the news via her social media page.

“Just got home and found that my dear grandmother, who lived with us, passed away soon after I left for the Olympics. They wisely decided to wait until after Tokyo to tell me. I dedicate my Olympic gold medal to her memory and all that she has poured into me. Sleep well Nenna. Thank you. I love you,” Williams posted.

However, she did not reveal the cause of death.

Williams’ publicist, Tanya Lee Perkins, said the athlete was crestfallen and asked her fans to respect her privacy and allow the family to mourn.

“Her grandmother’s passing is not easy. It’s not the best news to go home to. We didn’t want to negatively impact her experience so we kept it close to home,” Lee Perkins said.

Williams, along with triple Tokyo gold medalists Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Shericka Jackson romped to a new national record to cop gold in Tokyo in the just-concluded Olympics in Tokyo.