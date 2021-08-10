Olympian dies at 24

Olivia Podmore, a cyclist who represented New Zealand at the Rio 2016 Olympics has died. She was 24-years-old.

Podmore’s death was confirmed by her brother, who announced it via Facebook.

“Rest in peace to my gorgeous sister and loved daughter of Phil Podmore,” he wrote on Facebook. “Forever in our hearts, love you more than anything.”

However, he did not disclose the cause of her death.

According to New Zealand news outlet Stuff, officers responded to a report of a sudden death at a property in the town of Cambridge on Monday evening.

“Police are making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner,” the spokesperson said. “The coroner will release their finding in due course.”

Podmore finished ninth alongside teammate Natasha Hansen at the qualifiers for the women’s team sprint event at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) has expressed its condolences to her family.

“We offer our deepest condolences to family, friends, and others in the NZ community who are grieving this loss,” the NZOC said. “She was a valued team member and her loss will be felt across the New Zealand Sporting Community.”