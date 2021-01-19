Olympian Yohan Blake to open rehab and wellness centre

Olympian Yohan Blake to open rehab and wellness centreTuesday, January 19, 2021
|
Track and field superstar Yohan Blake is set to expand his entrepreneurial pursuits when he opens a wellness centre next week.
The Yohan Blake Rehab and Wellness Centre, or the YB Rehab for short, will open on January 25.
Blake has been lively on social media promoting the official opening however, people have been able make appointments for just over a week now for the facility located along Old Hope Road in Kingston, Jamaica.
Clients of the centre will be able to benefit from a wide array of services including massages, reflexology, physiotherapy, shockwave treatment, ultrasound therapy, electro therapy among others.
The services being offered are expected to be a boon for athletes of most disciplines who need physical support as they train and perform both locally and overseas.
Blake now follows on the heels of former sprinter Michael Frater who recently a medical marijuana dispensary in Manor Park in Kingston.
