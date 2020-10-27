One billion YouTube views for Whitney Houston’s 1992 hit, ‘I Will Always Love You’Tuesday, October 27, 2020
|
I Will
Always Love You, a
song that singer Whitney Houston released in 1992, has been viewed more than
one billion times on YouTube.
The song was originally written by Dolly Parton in 1973, but gained huge popularity when Houston did her version in the 1990s. It gained even more success when it was featured in The Bodyguard that was starred by Kevin Costner and Houston, who passed away in 2012.
Now, the track is again seeing some success after the music video has been viewed more than one billion times on YouTube. This is the first solo act to achieve this feat with a song from the 90s.
However, a number of groups have been able to hit this milestone with songs from that decade. The three other tracks are November Rain by Guns N’ Roses, Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit and Zombie by The Cranberries.
