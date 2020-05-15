One in five Americans would not take coronavirus vaccine, claim it’s the ‘mark of the beast’

While the world races to find a vaccine for the coronavirus-COVID-19, which has infected almost 4 million people, and killed nearly 300,000 there are some people who would not take a vaccine for it if one becomes available soon.

A recent Yahoo News poll found that one in five Americans would not take the the coronavirus vaccine. Another 26 per cent was not sure if they’d take it. This comes as French pharmaceutical giant, Sanofi promised to give America first preference with its vaccine if it successfully delivers one. American donated the largest amount of 30 million to its research.

But the Yahoo poll showed that some Americans believe that the vaccine will include some sort of tracking device.

Prominent evangelical pastors such as Curt Landry, have promoted baseless claims about Bill Gates, implantable microchips that could be used to control the population under the guise of tracking COVID-19 infections and immunity.

They claim there is and a link between coronavirus vaccination and the mark of the beast, a signifier, in biblical prophecy, of submission to the Antichrist. This is a view that has been widely circulated in evangelical circles.