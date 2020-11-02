‘One opportunity’: Rapper Eminem endorses Joe Biden

‘One opportunity’: Rapper Eminem endorses Joe BidenMonday, November 02, 2020
|
A day before the US Presidential election, American rapper Eminem has thrown his support behind Democratic candidate Joe Biden.
On Monday, the entertainer shared a 45-second video, which is set to the tune of his popular Lose Yourself track. The clip shows images of Biden, young parents, skaters and people waiting in line to vote.
“One opportunity…#Vote,” Eminem tweeted.
He joins many other American celebrities who have been supporting Biden and his vice-presidential candidate, Kamala Harris. Some of the other celebrity backers are Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Andra Day, Leon Bridges, Maggie Rogers, Cher, Rufus Wainwright, Jason Mraz, David Crosby, Billy Porter and MC Hammer.
Biden will go up against US President Donald Trump in the November 3 election.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy