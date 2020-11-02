‘One opportunity’: Rapper Eminem endorses Joe Biden

A day before the US Presidential election, American rapper Eminem has thrown his support behind Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

On Monday, the entertainer shared a 45-second video, which is set to the tune of his popular Lose Yourself track. The clip shows images of Biden, young parents, skaters and people waiting in line to vote.

“One opportunity…#Vote,” Eminem tweeted.

One opportunity… — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) #Vote https://t.co/sCUhq4dvANNovember 2, 2020

He joins many other American celebrities who have been supporting Biden and his vice-presidential candidate, Kamala Harris. Some of the other celebrity backers are Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Andra Day, Leon Bridges, Maggie Rogers, Cher, Rufus Wainwright, Jason Mraz, David Crosby, Billy Porter and MC Hammer.

Biden will go up against US President Donald Trump in the November 3 election.