Only 6 to go: Kylie Jenner wants ‘seven kids’

Kylie Jenner wants “seven kids” eventually but admits pregnancy is very “hard” at times.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star—who has two-year-old Stormi with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott—would love to add to her brood one day but she admits pregnancy is “a serious thing” and very “hard” at times, too.

She said: “I want seven kids down the line, but not right now. Pregnancy is just not a joke, it’s a serious thing and it’s hard, I’m not ready for that just yet.”

And the 22-year-old reality television personality is desperately trying to entertain her daughter as they are all in self-isolation amidst the coronavirus.

Speaking to her pal Stassie Karanikolaou in her #DoYourPart Instagram Live, she added: “I have bought her every single outdoor toy you could imagine. She has bouncy houses out there, water toys. She’s been in the pool everyday. She’s been outside everyday, just living her best life. I’m trying to keep her entertained. She has no idea what’s going on, it’s amazing.”