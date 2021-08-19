OnlyFans to block explicit content

If you’ve been at your 9-5 thinking of creating that OnlyFans account, getting rich, and then leaving, we have some urgent news for you BUZZ Fam- you only have a month to do so.

Come October, the popular subscription-based adult entertainment platform will be blocking explicit content. Yes, you read that right.

So what happened was, OnlyFans is facing mounting pressure from banking partners and payment providers. It is also trying to raise money from outside investors at a valuation of more than $1 billion, Bloomberg reports.

Although it’s a popular platform for sex workers who want to share pay-per-view explicit content, OnlyFans is trying to rebrand itself as a forum for musicians, fitness instructors, and chefs.

But sex workers will still be allowed to put up nude photos and videos, but this content has to adhere to OnlyFans’ policy. But the company said the update to this policy will be provided at a later date.

“In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of our platform, and continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines,” OnlyFans said.