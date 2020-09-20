Oops! Chrissy Teigen accidentally reveals gender of third child

Oops! Chrissy Teigen accidentally reveals gender of third childSunday, September 20, 2020
|
Former top model Chrissy Teigen is one of our
favourite celebs on social media. From her witty banter to caustic clapbacks,
she’s the follow your timeline needed.
However, the star made a major misstep on Instagram last week when she accidentally revealed the gender of her third child with singer John Lenegd.
In her stories, she was discussing the complications with her placenta, in keeping with her tell-all brand, when she said, “It’s so weird because the baby’s really really healthy. He’s big.”
Quickly realising her error, she laughed it off with “He’s probably, oops! That was stupid.”
She later posted the clip with, “Hahahahaha might as well tell you.”
Teigen and Legend are already parents to a four-year-old daughter, Luna, and two-year-old son, Miles.
The pair revealed they are expecting their third child back in August.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy