Oops! Chrissy Teigen accidentally reveals gender of third child

Former top model Chrissy Teigen is one of our

favourite celebs on social media. From her witty banter to caustic clapbacks,

she’s the follow your timeline needed.

However, the star made a major misstep on Instagram last week when she accidentally revealed the gender of her third child with singer John Lenegd.

In her stories, she was discussing the complications with her placenta, in keeping with her tell-all brand, when she said, “It’s so weird because the baby’s really really healthy. He’s big.”

Quickly realising her error, she laughed it off with “He’s probably, oops! That was stupid.”

She later posted the clip with, “Hahahahaha might as well tell you.”

Teigen and Legend are already parents to a four-year-old daughter, Luna, and two-year-old son, Miles.

The pair revealed they are expecting their third child back in August.