Oprah showers Michael B. Jordan with praises

Oprah Winfrey is a big fan of Michael B. Jordan.

The 65-year-old media mogul has joined forces with the 32-year-old actor for new TV drama ‘David Makes Man’ on Oprah’s OWN network, and she gushed that working with Michael on the project was “powerful”.

Speaking about the drama, which tells the story of a “14-year-old prodigy from the projects who must choose between the streets that raised him or the higher education that may offer him a way out”, Oprah told Entertainment Tonight: “I think it is inspirational for me to be surrounded by and also to be able to collaborate with, lift up, rise along with, help raise, other people who are of like minds.

Actor Michael B. Jordan

“He really does care about these kinds of stories, and so you know when you combine the two, it’s even more powerful.”

Michael, who starred in ‘Black Panther’, is co-producing the project with Oprah through his Outlier Society Productions, and he praised Oprah for her “guidance”.

Michael said: “It’s pretty epic to have her guidance and her eyes and her essence. Her presence around us, guiding us through this process, has been something I’ll never forget.”