Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama head to Apple TV

Oprah Winfrey and Barack Obama will be sharing a

set once more for a sit-down interview that will air on Apple TV+ on November

17.

The interview, which will be available free on the streaming service, comes ahead of the former President Obama’s memoir, A Promised Land, which will be released on the same date.

Winfrey said in a statement, “This book was worth the wait. Everybody who reads it is going to be on this journey from the gruelling and monotonous grind of the campaign, to taking us inside the Oval Office and the Cabinet Room and the Situation Room and sometimes, even the bedroom.

“This book has both the intimacy and the grandeur coming through in this memoir, and I have so been looking forward to speaking with him about all of it.”

About his upcoming book, Obama tweeted in September, “There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one. In A Promised Land, I try to provide an honest accounting of my presidency, the forces we grapple with as a nation, and how we can heal our divisions and make democracy work for everybody.”