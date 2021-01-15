Oprah Winfrey documentary coming to Apple TV+

A documentary on the life of Oprah Winfrey

will be released on Apple TV+.

The two-part feature will focus on the media mogul’s life and cover 25 years of America history through the lens of Winfrey “who rose from humble roots to become a billionaire, philanthropist, actress, media executive, and agent of social change.”

The documentary will be led by Oscar winning director Kevin MacDonald and producer Lisa Erspamer, who previously worked on The Oprah Winfrey Show and Whitney.

Winfrey signed a multi-year deal with the streaming platform in 2018 which led to her creating original programmes including The Oprah Conversation, Oprah Talks COVID-19 and Oprah’s Book Club.

No release date was shared for the documentary.