Oprah Winfrey has health scare

Oprah Winfrey recently battled pneumonia.

The 65-year-old media mogul revealed this week that she was recently diagnosed with the infection – in which the air sacs in the lungs become inflamed and fill with fluid or pus. And while she’s back to full health now, she has described the condition as “serious”.

Recalling the day she received her diagnosis, she said: “[My doctor] puts a stethoscope here [over her heart] and I see the ‘Oh s**t’ face. It’s like, ‘Oh my, something’s wrong with you,’ and I can see it, and he didn’t hide it.”

She continued: “I said: ‘I told you it sounds like a rattlesnake in there.’ He said: ‘You must immediately cancel everything.’ I’ve never cancelled anything in my life. I work when I’m sick. He said: ‘You can’t fly anywhere for a month’, and then he had 18 vials of blood drawn, and I thought, this must be serious because I saw his face.”

Thankfully, Oprah recovered after a week of being on antibiotics, and says her doctor was so pleased to see she had made a full recovery that he asked her for a hug.

She added during an appearance on ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show’ on Monday: “He called me every day to make sure I was using the inhaler and taking the right antibiotics, and when I walked in and I was better, he thanked me three times for getting better, and said: ‘Can I have a hug?’ And I could tell he was like, ‘Not on my watch is this going to happen.’ “