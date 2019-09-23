Oprah Winfrey has health scare

Oprah Winfrey has health scareMonday, September 23, 2019
|
Oprah Winfrey recently battled pneumonia.
The 65-year-old media mogul revealed this week that she was recently diagnosed with the infection – in which the air sacs in the lungs become inflamed and fill with fluid or pus. And while she’s back to full health now, she has described the condition as “serious”.
Recalling the day she received her diagnosis, she said: “[My doctor] puts a stethoscope here [over her heart] and I see the ‘Oh s**t’ face. It’s like, ‘Oh my, something’s wrong with you,’ and I can see it, and he didn’t hide it.”
She continued: “I said: ‘I told you it sounds like a rattlesnake in there.’ He said: ‘You must immediately cancel everything.’ I’ve never cancelled anything in my life. I work when I’m sick. He said: ‘You can’t fly anywhere for a month’, and then he had 18 vials of blood drawn, and I thought, this must be serious because I saw his face.”
Thankfully, Oprah recovered after a week of being on antibiotics, and says her doctor was so pleased to see she had made a full recovery that he asked her for a hug.
She added during an appearance on ‘The Ellen Degeneres Show’ on Monday: “He called me every day to make sure I was using the inhaler and taking the right antibiotics, and when I walked in and I was better, he thanked me three times for getting better, and said: ‘Can I have a hug?’ And I could tell he was like, ‘Not on my watch is this going to happen.’ “
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy