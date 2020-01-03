Oprah Winfrey to embark on ‘healing’ tour

Oprah Winfrey is set to go on tour to help people create lasting change in their lives.

The 65-year-old media mogul will embark on her ‘2020 Vision Tour’ later this year in collaboration with WW, which she hopes will help people to “heal” themselves so they can then work on “healing the world”.

Explaining the reason behind her tour, she said: “I’m also worried about the state of where we are. How can you live in this world and not be? But I believe that each person has the opportunity to offer the gift of their own higher level of consciousness. You can only heal the world when you are healed yourself.”

Oprah also spoke about her own health and wellness routine and said that while she isn’t a fan of exercise, she still makes sure to keep fit.

She added during an appearance on the ‘Today’ show: “Here’s the thing about exercise, I still hate it so much. But I do it.”