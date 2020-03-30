Oprah Winfrey’s still the Richest African-American woman at $2.5b

Oprah Winfrey’s still the Richest African-American woman at $2.5bMonday, March 30, 2020
Oprah is still the richest African-American woman in the world, thanks largely to the 25 years of her profitable daytime TV show and earnings from her Harpo production company.
Her cable channel, OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network) is also cash flow positive for the first time and is enjoying favorable ratings as a result of securing exclusive TV interviews with headline-grabbers like disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong, Beyonce and gay NBA player Jason Collins.
One of America’s most generous philanthropists, Oprah continues to give to education causes and has spent about $100 million on the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa.
