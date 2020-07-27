Oprah’s magazine to stop regular publication, focus online

Oprah’s magazine to stop regular publication, focus onlineMonday, July 27, 2020
Media mogul Oprah Winfrey will see regular publication of her popular magazine end after two decades.
O, The Oprah Magazine will end its monthly publication after its December 2020 issue, although its publication may not stop entirely.
The magazine will move towards a more digital base with some print element remaining, said Hearst, however the publisher said the details are “still being worked out”.
A statement from Winfrey, the magazine’s editorial director, said “I’m proud of this team and what we have delivered to our readers over the past 20 years…I look forward to the next step in our evolution.”
No reason as given for the change in format but many publications have been moving towards more digital platforms as advertising shrinks and Internet usage increases.
O Magazine claims an audience of 10 million while an industry tracker puts its paid circulation at 2.3 million at the end of 2019.
