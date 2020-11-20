Original Aunt Viv said Will Smith ‘banished’ her from ‘Fresh Prince’

Everyone is a villain in somebody’s story, and in Janet Hubert’s story, that person is Will Smith.

In the hit sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air‘s thirty-year reunion, streaming on HBO Max, Hubert – known for her role as Aunt Viv – told Smith he “banished’ her from the show.

“I wasn’t unprofessional on the set, I just stopped talking to everybody because I didn’t know who to trust, because I had been banished, and they said it was you who banished me.”

Hubert was the orginal Aunt Viv in the sitcom in 1990, starring alongside Will Smith. She was let go three years later following reports of disputes with the producers and Will Smith. Her role was replaced by Daphne Maxwell Reid.

She said being let go from the show greatly affected her acting career.

“You were able to move forward but you know those words calling a balck woman ‘difficult’ in Hollywood is the kiss of death,” a teary-eyed Hubert said.

But the reunion seemed to heal those past grievances.

“I could not do a 30 years celebration of this show and not celebrate you,” Smith said before the two shared a hug.