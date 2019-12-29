Orlando Bloom ‘can’t wait’ to have kids with Katy Perry

British actor Orlando Bloom says he’s eager

to have children with Katy Perry since the American songstress is fantastic

with his son Flynn.

Bloom, in an interview, told the Sunday Mirror: “Listen, I love kids, I love that she is great with kids and it would be a wonderful thing. We are shooting for that. I mean, she’s like a kid so she’s unbelievable to kids.

“Our summer vacation – all our family were together, but she was with the kids and she loves that. She is more than okay with it – she loves kids.”

The 42-year-old actor also revealed that he and Katy, 35, have a strong relationship because they are both willing to fight for it.

He explained: “You show me a relationship, I’ll show you a lot of heavy lifting, right?

“One thing I really respect more and more as the years trundle on is the union of two people and two people who kind of go, ‘Listen, I’m going to get on with this and we’re going to fight through this… we’re going to hit the mat and pull our inner childs out, they’re going to scream at one another and then we’re going to put them back together and we’re going to keep going,” he continued.

“There’s something about it that I didn’t necessarily comprehend in my youth that I do now,” Bloom added.

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that Katy and Orlando decided to postpone their wedding from 2019 until early 2020 as their busy careers got in the way of planning for their big day.