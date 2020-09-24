‘Our baby girl is here’: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcome their first child

Singer Zayn

Malik and model Gigi Hadid now have a daughter.

Zayn confirmed her birth of their first child together on Wednesday when he posted a picture of the newborn gripping his finger.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” he tweeted. “To try put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together.”

While the two didn’t publicly say anything about the pregnancy or birth before Wednesday, Gigi’s sister, Bella, and dad Mohamed Hadid kinda let the cat out of the bag with their posts.

Back in June, Bella suggested that Gigi had a ‘bun in the oven’, while the new grandpa confirmed the birth in a poem on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon.

But although Gigi and Zayn are now parents to a daughter, many would not have expected this based on their history. They started dating in 2015 but broke up three years later. However, there were rumours that they got back together in December 2019.