Our most awkward moments during sex…Wednesday, July 22, 2020
|
The movies make it all seem so sexy, sensuous and
memorable but what if some moments during sex are not all roses and fairy dust?
Let’s face it, sex can be amazing but if we’re completely transparent, not
everything is textbook great. Sometimes you have instances you wish you could
take back, or have the ground open up and swallow you whole.
Below are some of our most awkward moments during intimacy:
1. Passing gas: Whether you first hear the noise or had your nose assaulted by the stench, flatulence is neither sexy nor cute
2. Queefing: You know the sound I’m talking about, the one that the vagina makes when air gets in there. Well, it can make things weird, especially for the uninitiated.
3. Laughter: There are very few moments I can think of where laughing during sex is a good thing. Maybe not boast about your equipment if it’s not up to code.
4. Being unable to get or maintain an erection: Yup, it happens. It may be you’ve had one too many rum and Coke or just not feeling it, but the fun ends before it even begins.
5. Bad breath: That one will stop you in your tracks.
6. Body odour: Talk about a buzz kill.
7. Falling asleep: Whether it’s boredom or Either way it is not good.
8. You get interrupted or ‘caught’: It can ruin your whole mood if someone walks in with your butt being naked and up in the air.
The good news is if you have a sense of humour and some basic hygiene products, most of these can be remedied easily. Try not to take yourself too seriously and avoid replicating whatever you see on television.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy