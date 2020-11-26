‘Out of touch’: 50 Cent blasts Grammys over ‘Best Rap Album’ nominees

American

rapper 50 Cent is one of the latest celebrities blasting the Recording Academy following

the announcement of the Grammy nominees.

The entertainer has described the body as being “out of touch” based on the list of people who got the nod in the Best Rap Album category. The nominees are D Smoke for Black Habits, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist’s Alfredo, A Written Testimony by Jay Electronica, Nas‘ King’s Disease and The Allegory by Royce Da 5’9″.

“Best Rap Album. They out of touch this sh*t ain’t it, get the f**k outta here. 50cent #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi,” 50 Cent said in a post that has since been deleted. He also included several grinning emojis.

Well, the rapper might be on to something since some of the more popular rap albums this year were Lil Baby’s My Turn, Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, and Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Atake. Yet, none of them were nominated in the category.

50 Cent’s criticism comes after The Weeknd accused the organisers of the Grammy Awards of being corrupt. Although there were plans for the singer to perform at the show in January, he was not nominated in any of the 84 categories despite his album, After Hours, and his hit, Blinding Lights, doing well this year.

“The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency,” he tweeted on Wednesday.