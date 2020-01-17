After 40 years, NLPB still batting for Jamaica’s spiritual & economic welfare

The National Leadership Prayer Breakfast Committee has disbursed $122 million towards welfare and economic development in Jamaica over its 40 years of existence.

The announcement was made at the 40th staging of the annual leadership prayer breakfast at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston on Thursday (Jan 16).

Each year, the National Leadership Prayer Breakfast Committee identifies a unique project that will directly benefit the less fortunate members of society and geared towards the welfare and development of the nation. This year, funds accumulated from the prayer breakfast will be handed over to the Child Resilience Program, which focuses on at-risk children between the ages of 9 and 11 years old.

Chairman of the NLPB Committee, Reverend Stanley Clarke expressed his undying gratitude to a room full of stakeholders who continue to make a difference through their pledges and donations.

“These funds have helped in health care, construction of infrastructure for the homeless, children in state care, education and skills development programmes,” he added.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who joined the worthy cause shared in a tweet that as a nation it is important that we recognize the importance of assisting those who are less privileged. “As we do all that is humanly possible to bring peace and prosperity to our nation, we recognise the limitations of human capabilities and call upon our Heavenly Father to restore and uplift our country and to bring peace and prosperity to our land,” he shared.

Chairperson and founder, Dr Kim Scott in her address at the event, expressed gratitude towards donors and to the committee for continuing to recognise the significance of their contributions.