Over 400 women turn out for annual tea party

Over 400 women took to the lawns of the Government House in Castries for the Tea and Testimony tea party event which was held on March 8.

The event, now in its second staging, was one of many across the island which sought to celebrate International Women’s Day 2020.

Patrons at the event were treated to a star-studded line-up of speakers which included Pastor Yvonne Alexander, Berthia Parle, Allison Jean, Mae Sabbagh- Wayne and Wendy Maragh-Delmar; who all shared inspiring and compelling stories of survival and success.

The afternoon also included plenty of entertainment which saw local upcoming singers showcase their talent; other activities, included live auctions as well as, an array of luxury items were on sale.

Tea and Testimony was first staged in 2019, and is the brain child of the Prime Minister’s wife, Raquel Chastanet, who hosts the event in collaboration with the Make It Happen Foundation.

Money raised at the event will go towards supporting the work of the Saint Lucia Nurses Association.