Over 400 women turn out for annual tea party

Over 400 women turn out for annual tea partyMonday, March 09, 2020
|
Over 400 women took to the lawns of the Government House in Castries for the Tea and Testimony tea party event which was held on March 8.
The event, now in its second staging, was one of many across the island which sought to celebrate International Women’s Day 2020.
Patrons at the event were treated to a star-studded line-up of speakers which included Pastor Yvonne Alexander, Berthia Parle, Allison Jean, Mae Sabbagh- Wayne and Wendy Maragh-Delmar; who all shared inspiring and compelling stories of survival and success.
The afternoon also included plenty of entertainment which saw local upcoming singers showcase their talent; other activities, included live auctions as well as, an array of luxury items were on sale.
Tea and Testimony was first staged in 2019, and is the brain child of the Prime Minister’s wife, Raquel Chastanet, who hosts the event in collaboration with the Make It Happen Foundation.
Money raised at the event will go towards supporting the work of the Saint Lucia Nurses Association.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy