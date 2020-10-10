Packed and ready: Spice shipping out ‘Graci Noir’ orders

If you ordered an item from Spiceâ€™s clothing company, Graci Noir, you might be getting that package soon, as the dancehall artiste says they are packed and ready.

In September, Spice announced that she was launching the clothing line, and by October 1, the website was live, offering tracksuits, jumpsuits, bodysuits, dresses and T-shirts.

The excited dancehall artiste has assured her customers that they will be getting their orders soon.

â€œStopped by my office today to make sure your orders were packed and ready to go Ÿ‘ŒŸ¿ Thank you for choosing @gracinoir Ÿ› #Ordersontheway âœŠŸ¿ #GraciNoir,â€ she said in an Instagram post on Friday.

Her announcement that orders would now be shipped comes days after a female claimed that she received items from the website and that they were â€˜trashâ€™. Spice was quick on the draw, telling the world that she hadnâ€™t shipped any orders at that time.

Meanwhile, the busy entertainer recently re-released her track called Inches, and she is also actively promoting her other business venture Faces and Laces.