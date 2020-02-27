Pads and tampons are now free in Scotland

BUZZ Fam, here’s another reason to pack up and go live in Scotland. On Tuesday it became the first country to make pads and tampon free for all women.

Scottish women can pick up these necessities at public places like pharmacies and community centres.

Scotland had already started issuing free pads and tampons to schools and universities, two years ago. But now, all women have access.

The law is called The Period Products (Free Provision) Scotland bill. Parliamentary member, Monica Lennon was the person who brought the bill to parliament. She said it is a “real signal to people in this country about how seriously parliament takes gender equality,”

A 2018 survey by Young Scot found that a quarter of young women struggled to afford sanitary products, a common scenario known as “period poverty.”