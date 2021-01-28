Pamela Anderson marries her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst

Former

Anderson, 53, married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst at her Vancouver Island home on Christmas Eve.

She told the Daily Mail, “I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I’ve come full circle.”

Anderson has been married four times before, to three men. She married Rick Solomon twice, in 2007 and 2013; Kid Rock in 2006 (also divorcing him that year); and Tommy Lee in 1995, whom she divorced three years later.