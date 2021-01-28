Pamela Anderson marries her bodyguard, Dan Hayhurst

Pamela Anderson marries her bodyguard, Dan HayhurstThursday, January 28, 2021
|
Anderson, 53, married her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst at her Vancouver Island home on Christmas Eve.
She told the Daily Mail, “I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I’ve come full circle.”
Anderson has been married four times before, to three men. She married Rick Solomon twice, in 2007 and 2013; Kid Rock in 2006 (also divorcing him that year); and Tommy Lee in 1995, whom she divorced three years later.
