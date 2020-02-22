Pamela Anderson rubbishes claims her ex Jon Peters paid off her $200k debt

Pamela Anderson rubbishes claims her ex Jon Peters paid off her $200k debtSaturday, February 22, 2020
|
Pamela Anderson has rubbished claims her ex-husband Jon Peters paid off her $200,000 debt before their split.
The Baywatch star was married to the producer for just 12 days earlier this year, and following their break up – which didn’t result in a full divorce as they had never filed documents to legalise their marriage – Jon claimed he had paid off Pamela’s hefty fines.
He said: “Needless to say that when she texted me that she wanted to get married, it was kind of a dream come true even though I was engaged to someone else and the lady was moving in. I dropped everything for Pam. She had almost $200,000 in bills and no way to pay it so I paid it and this is the thanks I get. There’s no fool like an old fool … I welcomed her into my life with open arms and love since I have looked after her for many years. If she meant controlling – I’ve paid her bills since she was broke. I bought her a completely new wardrobe.”
And now, the 52-year-old beauty has denied Jon’s claims, saying she doesn’t need anyone to pay for her, as she is financially stable enough to manage her own bills.
She told Victoria News: “I don’t need anyone to pay my bills. I own a $10-million dollar house in Malibu Colony that has been rented for almost two years now and for the next three to five years for $40,000 month. That more than covers all my bills and expenses. I have contracts and other work. I put that money into my Ladysmith project.
“I believe it’s best to put my money in property. He doesn’t agree. I would politely listen and say I’d think about it. He still looked at me, like, that naive little girl sitting at the bar. ‘Teeth and a halo,’ he tells people.”
Pamela’s comments come after it was revealed this week that Jon has already gotten engaged to another woman, just three weeks after their split.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy