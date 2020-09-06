Parrot goes viral singing Beyoncé’s ‘If I Were A Boy’!

While Beyoncé was busy working on

A Yellow Crowned Amazon parrot named Chico rose to viral fame singing Beyoncé’s If I Were A Boy at an animal sanctuary in Boston, Lincolnshire.

The nine-year-old parrot was filmed belting the lyrics of Bey’s 2008 hit to an appreciative crowd, perhaps celebrating the sanctuary’s reopening post-pandemic.

The park’s CEO Steve Nichols, said Chico, and the other parrots, were relatively quiet during lockdown but started putting on performances many popstars would be jealous of as soon as the gates reopened.

And we get it, Chico. We also prefer an audience when breaking the Internet.

But just in case you were thinking it, Chico is no one-trick parrot, and also has Lady Gaga and Freddie Mercury in its catalogue.

We can’t wait for his first number one hit!