Parrot goes viral singing Beyoncé’s ‘If I Were A Boy’!Sunday, September 06, 2020
|
While Beyoncé was busy working on
A Yellow Crowned Amazon parrot named Chico rose to viral fame singing Beyoncé’s If I Were A Boy at an animal sanctuary in Boston, Lincolnshire.
The nine-year-old parrot was filmed belting the lyrics of Bey’s 2008 hit to an appreciative crowd, perhaps celebrating the sanctuary’s reopening post-pandemic.
The park’s CEO Steve Nichols, said Chico, and the other parrots, were relatively quiet during lockdown but started putting on performances many popstars would be jealous of as soon as the gates reopened.
And we get it, Chico. We also prefer an audience when breaking the Internet.
But just in case you were thinking it, Chico is no one-trick parrot, and also has Lady Gaga and Freddie Mercury in its catalogue.
We can’t wait for his first number one hit!
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy