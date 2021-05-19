Comedic legend, Paul Mooney has died. The longtime comedian, writer and actor died from a heart attack, according to TMZ.

He was 79-years-old.

The outlet reports that Mooney died Wednesday morning at his home in Oakland. Paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive him after he suffered a heart attack.

Mooney has been out of the public eye for a few years. He was also reported to have been suffering from dementia for some time and was staying with a family member.

He is known best for his work with Richard Pryor.