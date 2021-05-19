Paul Mooney has diedWednesday, May 19, 2021
|
Comedic legend, Paul Mooney has died. The longtime comedian, writer and actor died from a heart attack, according to TMZ.
He was 79-years-old.
The outlet reports that Mooney died Wednesday morning at his home in Oakland. Paramedics tried unsuccessfully to revive him after he suffered a heart attack.
Mooney has been out of the public eye for a few years. He was also reported to have been suffering from dementia for some time and was staying with a family member.
He is known best for his work with Richard Pryor.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy