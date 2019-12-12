Peanut vendor wins big at Magnum Big 20 party in St Ann

Donovan Grant, a peanut vendor, was very happy that he won his share of $1.2 million from Magnum Tonic Wine on Friday, December 6, at Addison Park in Browns Town, St Ann.

The 37-year-old, also known as Poggo, who has been selling for 10 years, has been following the Magnum Big 20 party series since it kicked off in Port Antonio on November 17.

The series, which also stopped in Independence Park, St Elizabeth, on November 29, features top DJs and artistes. Partygoers also won huge cash prizes totalling $400,000 dollars at each party, making the total giveaway a whopping $1.2 Million.

Addison Park welcomed the Magnum Big 20 party last Friday, and patrons were eager to get their share of the winnings.

Donovan Grant was one such person, and he was ecstatic about his $30,000 win at the final event in the series.

“The Magnum shows, I am always there, selling peanuts, and I decided that I was not going to stop until I win something. I went to Port Antonio and Black River. I feel good to win $30,000. Magnum is my drink overall, so I am ever supporting Magnum,” he said.

As the night kicked off in Browns Town, the working vendor was summoned onstage by Trippple X, who challenged Grant and other patrons to a dance-off. Grant received a prize of $10,000 for his efforts. In expressing his appreciation, he said that he was thankful, as he had to give his mechanic $20,000 the following morning. Hearing his plight, Trippple X presented another $20,000 to the hardworking peanut vendor.

Donovan said that he is proud of his hustle and disclosed that his current profession was not planned.

“I used to sell clothes, and one night, things were not going well for the clothes sales, and I saw some men preparing peanuts, and I said it can work. So the clothes business I gave to my woman, and mi go road go do the business inna the dance and mek it,” he explained.

Despite living in Kingston, Poggo is happy to go where the work takes him.

“I drove from Kingston to come work. I have been selling at the other Magnum parties. It’s my work. I have no issue hustling because I refuse to do the wrong thing. I work hard because I need better for me and my family,” explained the father of three children.

In addition to the prizes, patrons were treated to a performance from Chronic Law, as well as music from Illusion Sound and Hatta Rice.