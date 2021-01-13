Peckish? Have a mealworm, they’re safe and nutritious

Mealworms have been given the all-clear for human consumption by the European Unionâ€™s food safety agency.

The agency, in a scientific opinion piece today, said the protein-rich worms are a fine eaten whole or in powdered form, and can also be used as an ingredient for other foods.

It noted that there may be allergic reactions for some depending on the feed given to the worms, but added that they are general safe for use in the proposed levels.