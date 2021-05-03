People are having sex again! Condom sales soar

People are having sex again BUZZ Fam! How do we know this? Because condoms sales in the US especially are going up!

The coronavirus pandemic had forced people to stay in and sorta put their sex life on hold, but now with more and more people getting vaccinated, it is safe to have sex again.

According to CNN, male condom sales in the United States increased 23.4 per cent to $37 million during the four weeks ending April 18 compared with the same stretch a year ago.

This is after a 4.4% drop in all of 2020, according to market research firm, IRI. All major condom brands are reporting an uptick in their sales.

Reckitt Benckiser (RBGLY), the maker of Durex condoms said it logged a double-digit increase in sales. It is accrediting this to the relaxing of social distancing rules.

Walgreens (WBA) and CVS (CVS) also told the outlet that condom sales have grown at stores in recent weeks compared with a year ago, but did not provide figures.

Meanwhile, Church & Dwight (CHD), the maker of Trojan condoms said it is looking forward to a “promising year”.