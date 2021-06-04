People aren’t naming their babies ‘Karen’ anymore

People aren’t naming their babies ‘Karen’ anymoreFriday, June 04, 2021
BUZZ Fam, ain’t nobody naming their babies ‘Karen’ no more, and we don’t blame them.
According to Huffington Post, the name fell 171 spots from 660 to 831 on the Social Security Administration’s name popularity list for babies born in 2020.
This decline is the 14-largest drop on the girls list in 2020, and the name’s lowest ranking since 1927.
In 2019, 439 baby girls were named Karen. The number dropped to 325 in 2020. Huffpost reporter Caroline Bologna notes that the name has steadily declined in popularity since the 1960s, with significant declines in the 21st century.
The name ‘Karen’ has been used to describe a stereotypical entitled racist white woman.
