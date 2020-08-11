People brushing their teeth more after smelling their breath with mask on

People brushing their teeth more after smelling their breath with mask onTuesday, August 11, 2020
|
Wearing a face mask is not only protecting you from contracting the coronavirus-COVID-19, but it could also be saving you from your own bad breath.
A study conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Dr. Squatch, has revealed that 57 per cent of Americans are paying more attention to their mouth hygiene as wearing a mask has made them more conscious of their bad breath.
The aim of the study was to uncover how people approach their morning and nighttime teeth brushing routines, and looked at their concerns regarding bad breath.
More than half (52 percent) of respondents are concerned about their bad breath because they don’t want to be perceived as being “dirty.”
Another 41 percent said they worry about having bad breath because they don’t want to come off as being unattractive, while 36 percent fret that their bad breath may stop people from taking them seriously.
However, 35 percent of Americans polled admit they don’t brush their teeth twice a day, and nearly one in 10 said they don’t even brush once a day.
