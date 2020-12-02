People magazine names George Clooney, Regina King among its ‘People of the Year’

People magazine has named George Clooney, Dr Anthony Fauci, Selena Gomez and Regina King as its

The four were recognised by the publication for their positive impact during a year which has been defined by the coronavirus pandemic;

Clooney, Fauci, Gomez and King will be recognised as being “forces for good in the world” on individual covers of the magazine to be released on Friday.

Regarding its selection, People noted that Clooney is getting Oscar buzz for his The Midnight Sky movie and has continued his “tireless human and civil rights advocacy” through his foundation.

Dr Fauci has been the leading figure in the US fight against the coronavirus pandemic and, despite death threats, has been “reassuring us during turbulent times with his devoted public service, unflappable common sense, and life-saving leadership”.

People noted that Gomez, in addition to putting out a No. 1 album, Rare, has become the host of a successful cooking show Selena + Chef, and has used her platform of tens of millions of followers to give support to black activism.

It added that King , an Oscar and Emmy winner in 2019, has been a “powerful voice this year, helping to get out the vote and calling for support for marginalised communities during the pandemic and an end to police violence”.