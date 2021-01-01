People we lost in 2020

They were like

family in many respects, the faces and voices that characterised much of our

lives. The preceding year saw us lose many good people, almost like a recurring

decimal in a Math problem. They are no longer which us but their contributions

can never be questioned and their legacies live on.

1. Toots Hibbert: The showstopper who has the distinction of being our first festival song winner.

2. Kobe Bryant: Retired Los Angeles Lakers basketball legend.

3. Dobby Dobson: Best known for the epic song Loving Pauper.

4. Millie Small: She charted at number one hit with My Boy Lillopop.

5. Bunny ‘Striker’ Lee: Music producer who worked with some of Jamaica’s biggest artistes of the times

6. Bob Andy: Prolific songwriter and Young, Gifted and Black collaborator, the anthem of the 1970s.

7. DK Duncan: The politician known as the right hand of former Prime Minister Michael Manley.

8. Katherine Johnson: The black female mathematician whose calculations facilitated the first major NASA space flight and later inspired the movie Hidden Figures.

9. Kirk Douglas: Actor and the original Spartacus.

10. Mary Higgins Clark: Bestselling author.

11. Charley Pride: Black county music singer

12. Chadwick Boseman: Actor and the star of the iconic Black Panther movie.

13. Herman Cain: Congressman and civil rights leader

14. Betty Wright: R& B Singer whose songs about surviving infidelity resonated with millions of women.

15. Ruth Bader Ginsburg: US Supreme Court Justice.