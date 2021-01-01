People we lost in 2020

People we lost in 2020Friday, January 01, 2021
|
They were like
family in many respects, the faces and voices that characterised much of our
lives. The preceding year saw us lose many good people, almost like a recurring
decimal in a Math problem. They are no longer which us but their contributions
can never be questioned and their legacies live on.
1. Toots Hibbert: The showstopper who has the distinction of being our first festival song winner.
2. Kobe Bryant: Retired Los Angeles Lakers basketball legend.
3. Dobby Dobson: Best known for the epic song Loving Pauper.
4. Millie Small: She charted at number one hit with My Boy Lillopop.
5. Bunny ‘Striker’ Lee: Music producer who worked with some of Jamaica’s biggest artistes of the times
6. Bob Andy: Prolific songwriter and Young, Gifted and Black collaborator, the anthem of the 1970s.
7. DK Duncan: The politician known as the right hand of former Prime Minister Michael Manley.
8. Katherine Johnson: The black female mathematician whose calculations facilitated the first major NASA space flight and later inspired the movie Hidden Figures.
9. Kirk Douglas: Actor and the original Spartacus.
10. Mary Higgins Clark: Bestselling author.
11. Charley Pride: Black county music singer
12. Chadwick Boseman: Actor and the star of the iconic Black Panther movie.
13. Herman Cain: Congressman and civil rights leader
14. Betty Wright: R& B Singer whose songs about surviving infidelity resonated with millions of women.
15. Ruth Bader Ginsburg: US Supreme Court Justice.
