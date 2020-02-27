People who spend time in nature are happier, study

When was the last time you took time out of your day to smell the roses? Or spent some quality time outdoors?

According to a study from the University of Derby, this could significantly increase your happiness.

The researchers asked people to rate how worthwhile their lives were and then compared those with high and low scores.

They found that 60 per cent of people who felt their lives were very worthwhile spent at least four hours outside each week.

But, only 13 per cent of those who felt strongly that their lives were not worthwhile spent much time outdoors each week.

When asked about their connection to nature and happiness levels, adults were found to be up to 15 per cent happier if closely connected to nature.

However, the team found that 83 per cent of children and 79 per cent of adults never or rarely take the time to smell wildflowers.

When was the last time you spent some quality time outdoor BUZZ Fam?