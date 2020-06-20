People with high levels of stress hormone more likely to die from coronavirus, study finds

People with high levels of stress hormone more likely to die from coronavirus, study findsSaturday, June 20, 2020
|
If you don’t already know this, stress can kill you. Scientists have found that patients with higher levels of stress hormone cortisol in their blood are more likely to die from the deadly virus.
The researchers from Imperial College London found that patients with high levels of the hormone deteriorated more quickly and were at a greater risk of dying.
Cortisol is produced by the body in response to stress, it triggers changes in metabolism, heart function and the immune system to help the body cope.
For the new study, researchers looked at 535 patients, including 403 with confirmed COVID-19 – those with the virus had higher levels than cortisol than those without.
The levels in the COVID-19 group ranged as high as 3,241 – considerably higher even than after major surgery, when levels can top 1,000.
“Having an early indicator of which patients may deteriorate more quickly will help us with providing the best level of care as quickly as possible, as well as helping manage the pressure on the NHS,” study lead author Professor Waljit Dhillo, of Imperial
“In addition, we can also take cortisol levels into account when we are working out how best to treat our patients.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy