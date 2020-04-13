Perrie Edwards ‘lost her mind’ in isolation

The Break Up Song hitmaker Perrie Edwards says she has “lost her mind” in isolation as a result of the novel coronavirus.

Perrie—who is spending her time in lockdown with her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain—took to social media on Sunday (April 12) to show her new much shorter hairdo.

She admitted it has been difficult staying home. Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “Perrie isn’t here right now. She’s lost her F***ING mind during isolation. So hi (sic)”

Meanwhile, Perrie—who, alongside Alex, has a jetsetting lifestyle— previously admitted it has been nice to spend time with her boyfriend.

She said: “We’ve never spent this much time together in our whole relationship, but we’re doing alright. I think we’re really good!”

Meanwhile, Perrie previously opened up about her mental health struggles, admitting at times her anxiety and panic attacks stopped her from even being able to leave her house.

Asked how her struggles affected her ability to be part of Little Mix, Perrie explained: “It’s weird. It affected it in a huge way, but it also didn’t affect it at all, if that makes sense? When the panic attacks got bad, I didn’t want to leave the house. My mum and Sam, my manager, had to meet at my house to take me to work because I couldn’t bear the idea of being in a car on my own.