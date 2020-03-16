Persons taking medication for diabetes and hypertension more at risk for contracting coronavirus, study finds

Persons taking medication for diabetes and hypertension more at risk for contracting coronavirus, study findsMonday, March 16, 2020
|
Persons who are taking medication for hypertension and diabetes have an increased risk of contracting severe and fatal coronavirus-COVID-19.
This is according to a study published in the Lancet.
The researchers investigated three different instances to form their conclusion. They found that 32 non-survivors from a group of 52 intensive care unit patients with novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) had cerebrovascular diseases and diabetes.
Another study included 1099 patients with confirmed COVID-19. 173 of these patients had severe hypertension along with diabetes, coronary heart diseases and cerebrovascular disease.
In a third study, of 140 patients who were admitted to hospital with coronavirus, 30 percent had hypertension and 12 percent had diabetes.
These patients were often treated with angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors medication.
These medications, according to the researchers facilitates the infection of the coronavirus-COVID-19.
